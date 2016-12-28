TJ Dillashaw Doesn’t Blame Ronda Rousey (video)
TJ Dillashaw doesn’t blame former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey for her UFC 207 media absence, but believes it sets the standard for other fighters to do the same in the future.
UFC president Dana White on Wednesday confirmed that Friday's UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey would be longtime commentator Mike Goldberg's final broadcast.