TJ Dillashaw Dismantles John Lineker (UFC 207 Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw dominated John Lineker in their UFC 207 main card bout on Friday in Las Vegas. Check out the fight highlights.

RELATED > More UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Fight Highlight Videos

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram