TJ Dillashaw: Demetrious Johnson is Trying to Find Any Excuse to Get Out of the Fight

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

TJ Dillashaw is ready and willing to fight UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. He’s already been working on making the weight and guarantees that he can hit the 125-pound mark, but he thinks “Mighty Mouse” is “trying to find any kind of excuse to get out of the fight.”

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Says UFC Should Pay Up to Make Demetrious Johnson vs. TJ Dillashaw

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram