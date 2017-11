TJ Dillashaw: Cody Garbrandt Doesn’t Deserve a Rematch

After TJ Dillashaw finished former teammate Cody Garbrandt in the second round at UFC 217 in New York, he took aim at flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson.

While Garbrandt may want an immediate rematch, Dillashaw doesn’t think that is in the cards.

“I just finished him in the second round. He doesn’t deserve a rematch.”

