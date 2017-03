TJ Dillashaw Boxes Vasyl Lomachenko; Predicts Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

(Video courtesy of ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw recently stepped into the squared circle with top boxer Vasyl Lomachenko to do a little sparring. When they were done, both men chimed in on a potential boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

