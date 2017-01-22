HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tito Ortiz Towers Over Bellator 170 Fighter Salaries

Tito Ortiz - final fight

Tito Ortiz Taps Out Chael Sonnen in Final Fight of His Career (Bellator 170 Results)

Tyron Woodley Explains His Comments About Racism in MMA (video)

UFC 209 Intense Face-Offs: Woodley vs. Thompson and Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson

Tito Ortiz Towers Over Bellator 170 Fighter Salaries

January 22, 2017
2 Comments

Tito Ortiz, already a UFC Hall of Fame member, went out on his own terms on Saturday at Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen in Inglewood, Calif.

Ortiz submitted Sonnen in the opening round, earning a $300,000 disclosed paycheck for the fight. Sonnen in turn was paid $50,000, according to the California State Athletic Commission.

RELATED > Uncomfortable Moment as Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen Bad Blood Remains (video)

Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen Fighter Salaries

Main Card (on Spike)

  • Tito Ortiz: $300,000 (no win bonus) def. Chael Sonnen: $50,000
  • Paul Daley: $50,000 (no win bonus) def. Brennan Ward: $50,000
  • Hisaki Kato: $30,000 (includes no win bonus) def. Ralek Gracie: $33,000
  • Emmanuel Sanchez: $40,000 (includes $20,00 win bonus) def. Georgi Karakhanyan: $24,000
  • Derek Campos: $34,200 (includes $15,000 win bonus) def. Derek Anderson: $7,800

Prelims (on Bellator.com)

  • Henry Corrales: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Cody Bollinger: $2,500
  • Guilherme Vasconcelos: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. John Mercurio: $2,000
  • Keith Berry: $3,000 vs. Kevin Casey: $10,000 (no bonuses, fight was a draw)
  • Alex Soto: $5,400 (includes $3,000 win bonus)* def. Demarcus Brown: $2,300
  • Chinzo Machida: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Jamar Ocampo: $1,500

Prelims (not broadcast)

  • Jacob Rosales: $4,150 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Ian Butler: $1,200*
  • Mike Segura: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. Tommy Aaron: $2,000
  • James Barnes: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Rob Gooch: $2,000
  • Curtis Millender: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Johnny Cisneros: $2,000
  • Colleen Schneider: $5,400 (includes $3,000 win bonus)* def. Chrissie Daniels: $4,800
  • Jalin Turner: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. Gabriel Green: $2,000
  • Jack May: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Dave Cryer: $2,000
  • Daniel Rodriguez: $3,150 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. Christian Gonzalez: $1,200*

*Fined 20 percent of show purse for missing weight. Half of penalty went to opponent.

  • TheCerealKiller

    Holy crap! How did Tito talk his way into 300k?? I don’t know anyone that even watched it, but the word I’m reading is that it was a fake fight.

  • austinsnowman

    Ralek Gracie stunk out the place. Even the commentators had to admit he was an embarrassment.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
