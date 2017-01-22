Tito Ortiz Towers Over Bellator 170 Fighter Salaries

Tito Ortiz, already a UFC Hall of Fame member, went out on his own terms on Saturday at Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen in Inglewood, Calif.
Ortiz submitted Sonnen in the opening round, earning a $300,000 disclosed paycheck for the fight. Sonnen in turn was paid $50,000, according to the California State Athletic Commission.
RELATED > Uncomfortable Moment as Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen Bad Blood Remains (video)
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen Fighter Salaries
Main Card (on Spike)
- Tito Ortiz: $300,000 (no win bonus) def. Chael Sonnen: $50,000
- Paul Daley: $50,000 (no win bonus) def. Brennan Ward: $50,000
- Hisaki Kato: $30,000 (includes no win bonus) def. Ralek Gracie: $33,000
- Emmanuel Sanchez: $40,000 (includes $20,00 win bonus) def. Georgi Karakhanyan: $24,000
- Derek Campos: $34,200 (includes $15,000 win bonus) def. Derek Anderson: $7,800
Prelims (on Bellator.com)
- Henry Corrales: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Cody Bollinger: $2,500
- Guilherme Vasconcelos: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. John Mercurio: $2,000
- Keith Berry: $3,000 vs. Kevin Casey: $10,000 (no bonuses, fight was a draw)
- Alex Soto: $5,400 (includes $3,000 win bonus)* def. Demarcus Brown: $2,300
- Chinzo Machida: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Jamar Ocampo: $1,500
Prelims (not broadcast)
- Jacob Rosales: $4,150 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Ian Butler: $1,200*
- Mike Segura: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. Tommy Aaron: $2,000
- James Barnes: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Rob Gooch: $2,000
- Curtis Millender: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Johnny Cisneros: $2,000
- Colleen Schneider: $5,400 (includes $3,000 win bonus)* def. Chrissie Daniels: $4,800
- Jalin Turner: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. Gabriel Green: $2,000
- Jack May: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Dave Cryer: $2,000
- Daniel Rodriguez: $3,150 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. Christian Gonzalez: $1,200*
*Fined 20 percent of show purse for missing weight. Half of penalty went to opponent.
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)