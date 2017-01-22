Tito Ortiz Towers Over Bellator 170 Fighter Salaries

Tito Ortiz, already a UFC Hall of Fame member, went out on his own terms on Saturday at Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen in Inglewood, Calif.

Ortiz submitted Sonnen in the opening round, earning a $300,000 disclosed paycheck for the fight. Sonnen in turn was paid $50,000, according to the California State Athletic Commission.

Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen Fighter Salaries

Main Card (on Spike)

Tito Ortiz: $300,000 (no win bonus) def. Chael Sonnen: $50,000

Paul Daley: $50,000 (no win bonus) def. Brennan Ward: $50,000

Hisaki Kato: $30,000 (includes no win bonus) def. Ralek Gracie: $33,000

Emmanuel Sanchez: $40,000 (includes $20,00 win bonus) def. Georgi Karakhanyan: $24,000

Derek Campos: $34,200 (includes $15,000 win bonus) def. Derek Anderson: $7,800

Prelims (on Bellator.com)

Henry Corrales: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Cody Bollinger: $2,500

Guilherme Vasconcelos: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. John Mercurio: $2,000

Keith Berry: $3,000 vs. Kevin Casey: $10,000 (no bonuses, fight was a draw)

Alex Soto: $5,400 (includes $3,000 win bonus)* def. Demarcus Brown: $2,300

Chinzo Machida: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Jamar Ocampo: $1,500

Prelims (not broadcast)

Jacob Rosales: $4,150 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Ian Butler: $1,200*

Mike Segura: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. Tommy Aaron: $2,000

James Barnes: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Rob Gooch: $2,000

Curtis Millender: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Johnny Cisneros: $2,000

Colleen Schneider: $5,400 (includes $3,000 win bonus)* def. Chrissie Daniels: $4,800

Jalin Turner: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. Gabriel Green: $2,000

Jack May: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Dave Cryer: $2,000

Daniel Rodriguez: $3,150 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. Christian Gonzalez: $1,200*

*Fined 20 percent of show purse for missing weight. Half of penalty went to opponent.

