Tito Ortiz: This Girl is Not Normal; She is a Cyborg (UFC 219 Embedded)

&amp;amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt;

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 219 Embedded, featherweight Holly Holm goes for pre-fight pedicures with friends. Lightweight Edson Barboza enjoys time with his family at home in New Jersey, as opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov, already in Las Vegas, trains at the UFC Performance Institute and Cobrinha BJJ. Welterweight Carlos Condit embraces the familiar feel of fighting in Vegas, while his teammate Holm enjoys the novelty of competing closer to home. Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg travels with UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz and her security feline. Cyborg has lunch at a friend’s restaurant, and her fellow headliner eats at UFC headquarters, making a stop to give editing notes.

UFC 219 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the women’s featherweight championship bout at UFC 219 on Saturday, December 30th on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Everyone is Asking Nicely for Nate Diaz to Please Make His UFC Return

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats. UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg puts her belt on the line for the first time in the night’s main event, squaring off with former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Khabib Nurmagomedov also returns at UFC 219 for a pivotal lightweight contender’s bout with Edson Barboza with the winner eyeing a shot at a title.