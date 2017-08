Tito Ortiz Tells Jon Jones He’s ‘the Best’ After Daniel Cormier KO (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

See the immediate reaction of the UFC 214 title fights between Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger, and Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones, as Jones met with Tito Ortiz and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson backstage.

