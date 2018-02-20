Tito Ortiz Ready and Willing to Fight Chuck Liddell for a Third Time

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 20, 2018
(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

There is one man that Tito Ortiz said that he would be willing to come out of retirement for: fellow UFC Hall of Famer and longtime rival Chuck Liddell.

“I don’t want to fight, I don’t need to fight, but if Chuck needs to, I’ll be a good friend like he was once and give him a payday,” Ortiz told TMZ Sports.

Ortiz said that he even went so far as to ask one of the UFC’s matchmakers if they’d be interested in a trilogy between the two UFC legends, but didn’t exactly get an encouraging answer. Ortiz twice lost to Liddell in the Octagon during their lengthy tenures with MMA juggernaut.

“He kinda looked at me and laughed and said, ‘Chuck couldn’t fight again. He’s been knocked out unconscious five times. I guarantee you the doctor won’t give him a license.”

Liddell has teased a return on a couple of occasions, but has primarily been focused on his Hollywood exploits. But when and if he does decide to come out of retirement and can pass a physical, Ortiz will be waiting.

               

