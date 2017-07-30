Tito Ortiz Proud of Cris Cyborg; Doubts Brock Lesnar Will Fight

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 30, 2017
(Courtesy of Submission Radio)

Tito Ortiz has been a longtime confidant of newly minted UFC featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino. Following Cyborg’s dismantling of Tonya Evinger at UFC 214 on Saturday night, Ortiz chimed in on his pride in her achievement and cast doubt that Brock Lesnar would ever return to the Octagon to face Jon Jones.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Calls Out Brock Lesnar, the Former UFC Heavyweight Champ Responds

