Tito Ortiz: Fans Deserve Cris Cyborg vs. Ronda Rousey Fight

Ronda Rousey has all but confirmed that she is done fighting.

While she has yet to make it official, Rousey has not uttered a word about returning to the Octagon. Her boss, UFC president Dana White, doesn’t think she’ll ever return, and he doesn’t want her to.

One person that does want to see Rousey back in the Octagon is former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz. He her to return because, in his eyes, Rousey is the one that got away from his friend and client, Cris “Cyborg” Justino.

“I think the fans deserve it, Cris deserves it, and for sure I think Ronda deserves it after everything she’s said about Cris,” Ortiz said on a recent edition of Submission Radio. “If you’re ever gonna talk about somebody, at least step in the cage and try to prove yourself. But she’s afraid to do it, I understand.

“There’s many women who are afraid to fight Cris, and I’d just say the proof is in the pudding of how dangerous Cris truly is. If that fight’s in front of her, it shows that UFC are able to once again put a great, huge fight together.”

Cyborg is, of course, focused on other matters at the moment. She is slated to put her UFC featherweight championship on the line against Holly Holm in the UFC 219 main event on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas.

Though she’s moved on from Rousey, the fighter that once captured the entirety of her focus, Ortiz believes Cyborg would still love to do that fight if it were offered.

“I think she’s past it, but I know she still would love to do the fight. I know she still would love to put her hands on Ronda. That’s just the way that Cris works,” Ortiz continued.

“She’s a very respectful woman, a very kind woman, but when it comes to fighting and somebody talks about her, she’s willing to step in and defend herself. So if that fight ever does come up, I think it’ll be a huge payday for both fighters.”

With Cyborg continuing her career in the Octagon and Rousey rumored to be moving on with the WWE in her future, it’s unlikely that the fight fans once craved will ever come to fruition.

