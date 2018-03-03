Tito Ortiz Chimes in on Cris Cyborg’s Stellar Weight Cut (UFC 222 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 7 of UFC 222 Embedded, the mood gets serious on Thursday night: Featherweight Brian Ortega finds a place to sweat away from the rest of the card’s fighters, his opponent Frankie Edgar stays active and featherweight champion Cris Cyborg targets her goal with a soccer ball.

On Friday morning, all of the fighters make weight. Foes face off one more time at the afternoon’s ceremonial weigh-ins, where women’s bantamweights Cat Zingano and Ketlen Vieira have to be separated on stage.

UFC 222 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the women’s featherweight championship bout at UFC 222 on Saturday, March 3 on Pay-Per-View.

