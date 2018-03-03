Tito Ortiz Chimes in on Cris Cyborg’s Stellar Weight Cut (UFC 222 Embedded)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 3, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 7 of UFC 222 Embedded, the mood gets serious on Thursday night: Featherweight Brian Ortega finds a place to sweat away from the rest of the card’s fighters, his opponent Frankie Edgar stays active and featherweight champion Cris Cyborg targets her goal with a soccer ball.

On Friday morning, all of the fighters make weight. Foes face off one more time at the afternoon’s ceremonial weigh-ins, where women’s bantamweights Cat Zingano and Ketlen Vieira have to be separated on stage.

UFC 222 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the women’s featherweight championship bout at UFC 222 on Saturday, March 3 on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 2, for UFC 222, which features Cris Cybog vs. Yana Kunitskaya, Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega, and Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski. Follow along for full UFC 222 live results and fight stats.

               

