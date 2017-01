Tito Ortiz Bows Out, Twitter Weighs In… Including Ken Shamrock

Tito Ortiz went out the way he wanted to go out, finishing Chael Sonnen in the first round of Bellator 170 on Saturday night. Following his final fight, fighters from all corners, including longtime rival Ken Shamrock, sent out their respect to Ortiz on Twitter.

Thank you @titoortiz for everything you've done for the sport of Mixed Martial Arts #Legend #Bellator170 pic.twitter.com/6ArjJVkaqN — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) January 22, 2017

Congrats @titoortiz & thank you for pathing the way!!

And the oscar goes to #Bellator170 — Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) January 22, 2017

Just in case anyone was still wondering how much PEDs really helped fighters… — Tony Martin (@tmartinmma) January 22, 2017

Chael tapped to a fucking headlock

Didn't even try defend neck Props to tito — TJ Grant (@TJ_Grant) January 22, 2017

Hell yeah TITO! Now thats how you retire!! #HuntingtonBeachBadBoy — Myles Jury (@FuryJury) January 22, 2017

That ringworm on Chael's left shoulder might be the most lethal thing Tito has ever fought fighting. #Bellator170 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) January 22, 2017

It's sad to see a legend who's been in so many important fights retiring,but time comes for everyone. Best of luck in the future @titoortiz — Patricky Freire (@PatrickyPitbull) January 22, 2017

Thank you champ @titoortiz

Good bye @titoortiz great way to go out. — Linton Vassell (@LDV_TheSwarm) January 22, 2017

I remember watching @titoortiz KO slam Evan Tanner on VHS and telling my brother when I was 19 I want to fight in UFC oneday Thank you TiTo! — joey beltran (@mexicutioner760) January 22, 2017

Congratulations on the victory and legendary career @titoortiz. Thank you for all the memories #Bellator170 @BellatorMMA — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) January 22, 2017