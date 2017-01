Tito Ortiz Blasts the Haters Who Claim Fix in Chael Sonnen Fight (video)

(Courtesy of Fancy Combat)

There were a lot of doubters after Tito Ortiz finished Chael Sonnen with what was deemed a questionable choke at Bellator 170 on Saturday night. Some even declared the fight was fixed. For those that think the fight was a work, Ortiz had a strong message.

