Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen’s Red Hot Face-Off Ahead of Bellator 170 (video)

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

The rivalry between Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen has gotten more and more intense as their Bellator 170 headlining bout draws nearer. It nearly boiled over when they squared off at the pre-fight press conference.

