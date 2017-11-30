Title Fight Set, One Bout Cancelled: Bellator 189 Weigh-in Results

The athletes competing on Friday’s Bellator 189: Budd vs. Blencowe 2 fight card in Thackerville, Okla., officially weighed in on Thursday.

The event takes place at the WinStar World Casino and is headlined by a women’s featherweight title bout between champion Julia Budd and challenger Arlene Blencowe. Budd holds a majority decision win over Blencowe from Bellator 162 in October 2016.

The fight card was originally supposed to featured a featherweight fight between Alexis Dufresne and Amber Leibrock, but the bout was cancelled when Dufresne missed weight.

Complete Bellator 189: Budd vs. Blencowe Fight Card:

Women’s Featherweight World Championship: Julia Budd (143.9) vs. Arlene Blencowe (144.6)

Middleweight Feature Bout: Rafael Lovato Jr. (185.7) vs. Chris Honeycutt (185.4)

Middleweight Feature Bout: Hisaki Kato (185.2) vs. Chidi Njokuani (185.3)

160 lb. Catchweight Feature Bout: David Rickels (160.7) vs. Adam Piccolotti (160.6)

Preliminary Card:

130 lb. Women’s Catchweight Prelim Bout: Stephanie Geltmacher (130.9) vs. Ky Bennett (130.9)

Welterweight Prelim Bout: Kemmyelle Haley (169.5) vs. Brian Grinnell (169.9)

Featherweight Prelim Bout: Cris Williams (145.6) vs. Thomas Lopez (145.7)

Featherweight Prelim Bout: Marcos Galvao (145.8) vs. Sam Sicilia (146)

Women’s Flyweight Prelim Bout: Na Ling (125) vs. Juliana Velasquez (126)

135 lb. Catchweight Prelim Bout: Jordan Howard (134.7) vs. Brandon Phillips (135)

Lightweight Prelim Bout: Mandel Nallo (155.4) vs. Alec Williams (155.4)

150 lb. Catchweight Prelim Bout: Gaston Bolanos (151) vs. Rick Gutierrez (148.4)

Middleweight Prelim Bout: Frank Patterson (185.4) vs. Andrew Parker (184.7)

*The featherweight bout between Alexis Dufresne and Amber Leibrock was cancelled due to Dufresne missing weight.

