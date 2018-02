Title Fight Headlines Nine-Bout Invicta FC 28 Fight Card

Invicta Fighting Championships travels to Union Event Center in Salt Lake City for Invicta FC 28, a nine-fight card streaming live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS on Saturday, March 24.

Tickets for Invicta FC 28 go on sale Saturday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. MT via Ticketfly.com.

Invicta’s next strawweight champion will be crowned in the main event as talented Brazilian striker Janaisa “Evil Priciness” Morandin (10-1) takes on undefeated countrywoman Virna “Carcará” Jandiroba (12-0), a submission specialist.

Invicta FC 28: Morandin vs. Jandiroba Fight Card