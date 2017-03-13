Tim Means Handed Six-Month Suspension Following UFC Fight Night 106 (Updated)

Kelvin Gastelum represented the new guard in his UFC Fight Night 106 main event knockout of former light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort on Saturday in Brazil.

Gastelum made quick work of Belfort, taking him out in the opening minutes of the fight. Gastelum avoided any damage, escaping the medical suspension list. Belfort wasn’t so lucky. Due to the knockout loss, he landed a 45-day suspension with no contact for 30 days.

That would still allow Belfort plenty of time to achieve his goal of fighting the final fight of his current contract at UFC 212 on June 3 in Rio.

Two fighters received more than a 60-day suspension when the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) released the UFC Fight Night 106 medical suspensions to MMAWeekly.com on Monday.

Tim Means was assigned a 180-day suspension. If he gets an x-ray of his right foot and clearance by a doctor, Means faces a minimum 30-day suspension.

CABMMA’s initial release had Bethe Correia listed with a 30-day suspension, but in a revised statement, her suspension was changed to 180 days due to a potential orbital fracture.

Every fighter on the card received a minimum mandatory rest period of 14 days with no contact for 7 days.

UFC Fight Night 106: Belfort vs. Gastelum took place on Saturday, March 11, at Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil.

UFC Fight Night 106: Belfort vs. Gastelum Medical Suspensions

Vitor Belfort: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Gian Villante: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

Beneil Dariush: Suspended 60 days with no contact for 45 days.

Jussier Formiga: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Bethe Correia: Suspended 180 days unless she has a possible orbital fracture cleared by an ophthalmologist. She faces a minimum suspension of 30 days with no contact for 21 days. (Updated: 3/31/17 at 3 pm ET)

Marion Renau: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Tim Means: Suspended 180 days unless he gets his right foot x-rayed and cleared by a doctor. He faces a minimum suspension of 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Francisco Trinaldo: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Joe Soto: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Rani Yahya: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Garreth McLellan: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days.

