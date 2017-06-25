Tim Means Gets the Better of Alex Garcia (UFC Oklahoma City Fight Highlights)

The striking consistency of Tim Means earns him the win in front of his home fans in Oklahoma! #UFCOKC https://t.co/OxaMlIDLQg — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 26, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC on Fox | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Tim Means as he gets the better of Alex Garcia at UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee on Sunday in Oklahoma City, Okla.

