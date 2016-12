Tim Kennedy’s Waterboarding Holiday Gala (video)

UFC middleweight Tim Kennedy made an appearance on Steven Crowder’s new show on CRTV, and what better way to usher in the Holidays than with a good old fashioned waterboarding demonstration? #FestivusForTheRestOfUs

(Courtesy of StevenCrowder)