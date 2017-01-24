HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredMike Goldberg Was ‘Speechless’ When Let Go by the UFC

Tito Ortiz - final fight

featuredTito Ortiz Towers Over Bellator 170 Fighter Salaries

Tito Ortiz - final fight

featuredTito Ortiz Taps Out Chael Sonnen in Final Fight of His Career (Bellator 170 Results)

Tyron Woodley UFC 209 Media Day Scrum

featuredTyron Woodley Explains His Comments About Racism in MMA (video)

Tim Kennedy Regrets Putting Bjorn Rebney Front and Center for Fighter Association

January 24, 2017
No Comments

Tim Kennedy, alongside Georges St-Pierre and Cain Velasquez, spearheaded a new fighter organization in November. While efforts to make strides in compensation and benefits for fighters was hailed by most as a positive development, one part of announcing the formation of the Mixed Martial Arts Athletes Association (MMAAA) backfired big time.

While Kennedy stands by the formation of the MMAAA and the involvement of Bellator founder Bjorn Rebney, he regrets putting the former promoter front and center as a public face when unveiling the organization. 

The MMAAA’s initial participants included the three aforementioned fighters, as well as Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and TJ Dillashaw. It’s the type of star power that such efforts need if they are to make any headway in a sport that is largely an individual pursuit. Rebney, however, isn’t so popular, having a poor reputation amongst many fighters that question his motives in helping the MMAAA get off the ground.

Georges St-Pierre and Tim KennedyThat’s something that Kennedy acknowledges was a huge misstep. 

“It was a mistake during the announcement to have (Rebney) be a public presence,” Kennedy said during Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “We obviously regretted that. But he will still be somebody that the board members will go to and ask, ‘As a promoter, how did you do this?’ I wish I could ask Dana White those questions.

“I need that information and he will be the guy that I am going to ask those questions to, but he has no authority and he has no position within the Mixed Martial Arts Athletes Association and he has no vote.”

Currently, the board members that Kennedy refers to include himself, St-Pierre, Velasquez, Cerrone, and Dillashaw, although Cerrone and Dillashaw were particularly put off by Rebney’s involvement, which was a surprise to them when the announcement was made.

TRENDING > Mike Goldberg Was ‘Speechless’ When Let Go by the UFC

Reeling something like that back is never an easy situation, but Kennedy is doing his best to put as much reasonable distance between the MMAAA and Rebney as possible, at least in regard to any position of authority.

Whether that will be enough to assuage Cerrone, Dillashaw, and other fighters remains to be seen, although Kennedy says that response has been overwhelming with numerous additional fighters inquiring about the organization.

“(Rebney) has never been a part in a sense that he has any authority or ability to affect anything,” Kennedy said. “The only people that can vote are board members and the only people that can be board members are fighters.

“His role has not changed. But I regret that he was a distraction.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw Reveal Their ...

Jan 24, 20171 Comment31 Views

Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw have revealed their assistant coaches for the 25th Season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Tito Ortiz - Bellator 170 - Final Fight

Tito Ortiz’s Final Fi...

Tito Ortiz's final fight accounted for the third-most watched

Jan 24, 2017
Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano

Gina Carano Offers Advice f...

Former Strikeforce superstar Gina Carano has some advice for

Jan 24, 2017

UFC Halifax Gets New Heavyw...

After Stefan Struve had to withdraw from the UFC

Jan 24, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA