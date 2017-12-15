Tim Elliott Peeved Over Lacking Compensation for Cancelled UFC on FOX 26 Fight

Pietro Menga’s UFC flyweight debut was one of the more anticipated in recent memory for the 125-pound division. Unfortunately, it is not going to take place at UFC on FOX 26 as planned.

With a 13-0 record that includes a strong mix of submissions and knockouts, Menga was expected to be a more than worthy replacement for Justin Scoggins, who had been Tim Elliott’s original opponent for the Winnipeg-based fight card. Being a late replacement, Menga had difficulty with the weight cut and failed to make it to the scale on Friday, during which UFC officials revealed that his fight with Elliott was cancelled.

According to an MMAFighting report, Menga had issues with his kidneys and was taken to the hospital on Friday.

“Got to 131 and the doctors wouldn’t let me continue cutting weight due to health risks,” Menga told MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz. “(Elliott) was offered the fight still with weight difference and declined.”

For his part, Elliott stepped on the scale early during the weigh-in on Friday and weighed 125.5 pounds. He will be paid his show money for the fight, but wasn’t exactly pleased about that.

Having fought the majority of the past five years in Octagon and having challenged Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight title, Elliott took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at not receiving more compensation than his show money.

I should not get half my pay because other fighters can't do their jobs, first opponent got injured, seconds missed weight. pic.twitter.com/4IwgGEmenS — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) December 15, 2017

@danawhite @Mickmaynard2 please make this right, I always show up, I always make weight, and I got a 2 year old kid to support. I did my job. — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) December 15, 2017

I fought john Dodson the number one guy in the world on 6 days and made weight, because I said I would. Same should go for him — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) December 15, 2017

I gotta try, this is my career and I have a child. — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) December 15, 2017

