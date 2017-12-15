               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Robbie Lawler UFC 214 weigh

featuredLawler vs. dos Anjos Set, but One Fight Cancelled at UFC on FOX 26 Weigh-in

Robbie Lawler

featuredRobbie Lawler: ‘If I Fight to the Best of My Abilities, There’s No Stopping Me’

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - post fight press conference

featuredMayweather vs. McGregor Officially Lands as No. 2 Pay-Per-View of All Time

Marlon Moraes UFC Fresno in Octagon

featuredMarlon Moraes Takes Top Honors for UFC Fight Night 123 Fighter Salaries

Tim Elliott Peeved Over Lacking Compensation for Cancelled UFC on FOX 26 Fight

December 15, 2017
NoNo Comments

Pietro Menga’s UFC flyweight debut was one of the more anticipated in recent memory for the 125-pound division. Unfortunately, it is not going to take place at UFC on FOX 26 as planned.

With a 13-0 record that includes a strong mix of submissions and knockouts, Menga was expected to be a more than worthy replacement for Justin Scoggins, who had been Tim Elliott’s original opponent for the Winnipeg-based fight card. Being a late replacement, Menga had difficulty with the weight cut and failed to make it to the scale on Friday, during which UFC officials revealed that his fight with Elliott was cancelled.

According to an MMAFighting report, Menga had issues with his kidneys and was taken to the hospital on Friday. 

“Got to 131 and the doctors wouldn’t let me continue cutting weight due to health risks,” Menga told MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz. “(Elliott) was offered the fight still with weight difference and declined.”

For his part, Elliott stepped on the scale early during the weigh-in on Friday and weighed 125.5 pounds. He will be paid his show money for the fight, but wasn’t exactly pleased about that.

Having fought the majority of the past five years in Octagon and having challenged Demetrious Johnson for the flyweight title, Elliott took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at not receiving more compensation than his show money.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Plays a Prank on Francis Ngannou and Lives to Tell About It

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA