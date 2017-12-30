Tim Elliott Gets the Win, Sends Heartfelt Message to Late Coach Robert Follis (UFC 219 Highlights)

And that's a wrap!@TElliott125 gets the Anaconda choke in round 2! #UFC219 off to a good start! pic.twitter.com/0hmpQ4daoS — UFC (@ufc) December 31, 2017

Check out highlights from Tim Elliott’s submission win over Mark Delarosa at UFC 219 on Saturday in Las Vegas. After his victory, Elliott had a brief, but heartfelt message for his late coach, Robert Follis, who committed suicide earlier in December.

The fight promotion next makes its first trip to St. Louis, Mo., for UFC Fight Night 124 to kick off the New Year. A featherweight non-title fight between Jeremy Stephens and Doo Ho Choi, as well as a middleweight showdown between Uriah Hall and Vitor Belfort.

