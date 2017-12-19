               

Tim Elliott Set to Face Mark Delarosa at UFC 219 in Las Vegas

December 19, 2017
Tim Elliott didn’t have to wait long for the UFC to find him a willing opponent as newcomer Mark Delarosa has inked a multi-fight contract with the promotion and he will meet the former “Ultimate Fighter” finalist at UFC 219 on Dec. 30.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the fight on Tuesday with both fighters verbally agreeing to the bout on Dec. 30. The fight is expected to take place at 135 pounds. 

Elliott also confirmed the matchup via Twitter.

Elliott was originally expected to appear at last weekend’s UFC on FOX card in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada but his late notice replacement opponent Pietro Menga was unable to make weight, which led to the bout being cancelled.

The UFC quickly shifted gears to put Elliott on the year-end card in Las Vegas, which currently only boasts 10 total fights for the event.

While several fighters were contacted ultimately it was DeLaRosa who accepted the matchup as he makes his UFC debut with a perfect 9-0 record while training out of the Skrap Pack in California led by multi-time title contender Gilbert Melendez.

Elliot vs. Delarosa will join the UFC 219 lineup headlined by women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg putting her title on the line against Holly Holm.

