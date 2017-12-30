HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg punches Holly Holm at UFC 219 - UFC Photo

featuredCris Cyborg Defeats Holly Holm, Wants Megan Anderson Next at UFC 221 in Australia

UFC 219 Cyborg vs Holm Live Results

featuredUFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Full Results and Live Fight Stats

featuredCris Cyborg and Holly Holm Get Intense at UFC 219 Weigh-in (Replay)

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou - UFC 220 faceoff

featuredStipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou’s Intense First UFC 220 Face-Off

Tim Elliot Was On a ‘Destructive Path’ After Coach Robert Follis Committed Suicide

December 30, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

It has only been a couple of weeks since longtime mixed martial arts coach Robert Follis committed suicide, ending his life at the age of 48. Follis was a coach to many fighters, champions, and legends over the course of his brief life.

One of those fighters was Tim Elliott, who faced Mark Delarosa in the UFC 219 opener on Saturday in Las Vegas. Elliott walked away with a victory, but it wasn’t easy, as he also walked away with a very heavy heart.

RELATED > MMA Coach Robert Follis’ Death Ruled a Suicide

Following Follis’ death, Elliott will be the first to admit that he didn’t handle it all that well. He took himself down a self-destructive path that could have ended badly, but his other coaches pulled him out of the downward spiral.

Elliott talked about the death of Follis, his coach and friend, and his UFC 219 victory at a post-fight scrum with reporters in Las Vegas.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA