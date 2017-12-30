Tim Elliot Was On a ‘Destructive Path’ After Coach Robert Follis Committed Suicide

&amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;gt;﻿&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

It has only been a couple of weeks since longtime mixed martial arts coach Robert Follis committed suicide, ending his life at the age of 48. Follis was a coach to many fighters, champions, and legends over the course of his brief life.

One of those fighters was Tim Elliott, who faced Mark Delarosa in the UFC 219 opener on Saturday in Las Vegas. Elliott walked away with a victory, but it wasn’t easy, as he also walked away with a very heavy heart.

RELATED > MMA Coach Robert Follis’ Death Ruled a Suicide

Following Follis’ death, Elliott will be the first to admit that he didn’t handle it all that well. He took himself down a self-destructive path that could have ended badly, but his other coaches pulled him out of the downward spiral.

Elliott talked about the death of Follis, his coach and friend, and his UFC 219 victory at a post-fight scrum with reporters in Las Vegas.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram