Tim Boetsch Finishes Johny Hendricks with Strikes (UFC Oklahoma City Results)

June 25, 2017
No Comments

Tim “The Barbarian” Boetsch proved too much for former welterweight champion Johny Hendricks on Saturday, finishing “Big Rig” by TKO early in the second round of the UFC Fight Night 112 co-main event.

Hendrick’s fight week started off on the wrong foot when he missed weight on Friday at the official weigh-in. Weight cutting issued plagued his welterweight career and followed him to the 185-pound division.

Boetsch mixed up his offensive attack with leg kicks, front kicks to the body and combinations with his hands. Hendricks tried to presser Boetsch, but Boetsch’s utilized his kicks to keep Hendricks on the outside. Hendricks threw heavy punches but wasn’t able to find his range.

In the second frame, Boetsch went high with a kick that staggered Hendricks. He closed the distance and unloaded uppercuts until Hendricks crumbled under the pressure. Hendricks went to a knee and Boetsch continues landing shots and the referee stepped in to stop save Hendricks from absorbing any more damage.

RELATED > UFC Oklahoma City: Chiesa vs. Lee Live Results

“I was very excited when I got the call to fight Johny. I knew that I would have to really step up my training, you know, a former world champion,” said Boetsch after the second-round finish. “You definitely don’t get a safe feeling being in the cage with him. That left hand just missed my face a couple of times. I knew I definitely didn’t want to take that. It was such an honor to fight him.”

The win was Boetsch’s third finish in his last four outings. He opted to not call anyone out as his next opponent but made it clear that he’s willing to face anyone.

“I’m the type of guy that will take whomever they send my way.  I feel like I’m getting better every fight, so let’s keep it going as long as we can,” said the 36-year-old. 

