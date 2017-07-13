Tiffany Masters ‘Feels Like She Has the Right Skill Set’ for Invicta FC Debut

Heading into her pro MMA debut this past December, strawweight prospect Tiffany Masters wasn’t quite sure what to expect from the jump from the amateur ranks, but it ended up being much the same of what she had been accomplishing there.

A first round TKO of Laken Jowers in December was then followed up this past March with a first round submission of Miki Rogers, continuing the winning streak she had started in the amateur ranks.

“I had come of a rough start,” Masters told MMAWeekly.com. “My first two (amateur) fights were a loss and a draw, but after that I went on to win all my fights as an amateur. My coach and I decided I had the cage experience and the skill level and everything to turn pro.

“I think the biggest thing was just losing right away. I lost in like 28 seconds, it was pretty bad, but since then I’ve been determined to not let that happen again. That’s driven me through my amateur career and pro career to get better.”

Two first round finishes impressed enough that Masters was picked up by Invicta FC, for whom she’ll be making her debut on their upcoming show.

“I am nervous about it, but I’m trying not to psych myself out,” said Masters. “I try not to think about it too much. But it is definitely exciting. It’s a dream and now it’s happening.”

TRENDING > Max Holloway Expected to Defend UFC Belt Against Frankie Edgar

On July 15, Masters (2-0) will make her promotion debut when she takes on Mallory Martin (1-1) in a main card 115-pound bout at Invicta 24 in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Honestly, myself as a fighter, I don’t look into my opponents too much,” Masters said. “I think that if I watch footage on my opponents and everything, I’ll tend to over-think my fights, so I let my coaches do that and then help me with what I have to do. I feel like I have the right skill set to have this fight.”

New to the national stage of MMA, Masters isn’t going to set any major plans as of right now. She intends to take each fight as it comes and go from there.

“Fighting itself is just so up in the air,” said Masters. “You never know if you’re going to have an opponent or not. Even up to the fight, something can happen. I don’t have too many long term plans. I just go fight by fight and see what happens.”

(Photo Courtesy of Tiffany Master’s WEBSTAGRAM)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram