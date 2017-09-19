Three ONE Championship Super Fights Booked for November

                   
September 19, 2017
November looks set to be the busiest month in ONE Championship history with three super fights booked to headline cards in Yangon, Manila and Singapore. The main events in the former two cities will both feature reigning champions fighting in an unfamiliar division.

The Manila event will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between reigning champion Eduard Folayang (18-5) and current featherweight champion Martin Nguyen (9-1). That fight will headline ONE: Legends of the World, which is set for Nov. 24 at the MOA Arena.

Middleweight champion Aung La Nsang (20-10-0-1) will be back in action in his native Myanmar, but won’t be defending his middleweight belt. He faces heavyweight Alain Ngalani (3-3-0-1) in a five-round, non-title fight that headlines ONE: Hero’s Dream on Nov. 3 at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium.

The third super fight was announced earlier in the month by CEO / chairman Chatri Sityodtong. It sees Ben Askren defend his welterweight title against Shinya Aoki on a Nov. 24 card at the Singapore Indoor Stadium that also features an atomweight title rematch between Angela Lee and Mei Yamaguchi.

