Three Low Blows Later and Teruto Ishihara Gets the Win (UFC Japan Fight Highlights)

Teruto Ishihara survived not one, not two…but THREE low blows to defeat Rolando Dy by decision. Whew! #UFCJapan https://t.co/03qnkJfoHa — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) September 23, 2017

Check out highlights from Teruto Ishihara’s victor over Rolando Dy at UFC Fight Night 117 on Friday in Japan. Ishihara had to overcome three low blows to secure victory.

UFC Fight Night 117 took place on Friday, Sept. 22, at Saitama Super Arena.

The fight promotion next heads home to Las Vegas for UFC 216 on Oct. 7, as Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee square off for the interim UFC lightweight title. In the co-main event, Demetrious Johnson attempts his record-setting 11th title defense when he puts his flyweight belt on the line against Ray Borg.

