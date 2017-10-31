This is How UFC Fighters Get Their Halloween On!

Here’s how UFC fighters and other mixed martial artists are getting their Halloween on for 2017!
Be sure to comeback often, as we’ll be updating the post as more fighters get their ghoul on.
TRENDING > Conor McGregor Apologizes for Using Homophobic Slur
HAPPY HALLOWEEN pic.twitter.com/Rw10O4mTdH
— Dana White (@danawhite) November 1, 2017
Happy Halloween! #negan #ufc #mma #thebully #bullylife #halloween #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/8KRP0J0yIc
— Ricardo Lamas (@RicardoLamasMMA) October 31, 2017
Invicta halloween contest! Help me out and share my photo please
Or else!! (Followed by evil laugh) @InvictaFights
#HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/OpgcqjWyrg
— Kelly D’Angelo (@KellyADAngelo) October 31, 2017
#invictahalloween pic.twitter.com/6XkeWVgjHC
— PannieBanzaiKianzad (@PannieKianzad) October 31, 2017
Yep we’re all in #happyhalloween #trickortreat pic.twitter.com/IJJaFDKFT5
— John Dodson III (@JohnDodsonMMA) October 31, 2017
Happy Halloween!!!! I'm handing out candy as @goyito_perez tonight. #goyitopower pic.twitter.com/auaij2o6Ki
— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) October 31, 2017
Happy Halloween @InvictaFights pic.twitter.com/jkQk5LPh1y
— Helena_Kolesnyk1990 (@helena_kolesnyk) October 31, 2017
Happy Halloween !!!! #AlvarezHalloween #wellwellwell #goneagain#yourjokingmeyougottabe pic.twitter.com/5XmoQ9vhV0
— Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) October 31, 2017
My submission 4 @InvictaFights costume contest – Voting starts 11/1! #jedi #invictahalloween #princessleia #theforceisstrongwiththisone pic.twitter.com/ZKnYtj4cly
— Jinh Yu Frey (@littleroo1two) October 31, 2017
Lysanna’s first #Halloween #LiLCarny #UFC pic.twitter.com/gisoRYEz0t
— Nik Lentz (@NikLentz) October 31, 2017
Throwback to 3 years ago today. @InvictaFights 2018 is my year. #InvictaFC9 pic.twitter.com/WwWbbwVrUD
— Kelly McGill-Velasco (@KillerKellyMMA) October 31, 2017
Happy Halloween from the Brooks Family. #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/iMwWmH4kcY
— Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) October 31, 2017
Daenerys Targaryen “Mother of Dragons” w/her baby dragon! #gameofthrones @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/lhyILKDxYm
— Carla Esparza (@CarlaEsparza1) October 31, 2017
The #Stig #halloween #forestgump #hedidnttalkmuch #topgear pic.twitter.com/b8Mh0JZQMK
— Jordan Rinaldi (@JordanRinaldi) November 1, 2017
Happy Halloween We hope you have a safe and fun night #Love #TipsyElves @TipsyElves @RockyPMMA pic.twitter.com/m0OjMvjqoK
— Tecia Torres (@TeciaTorres) November 1, 2017
Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.