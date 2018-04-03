‘This is History’ (UFC 223 Embedded)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
April 3, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 223 Embedded, former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk learns of the change to the main event on her way to New York and weighs whether it’s all an elaborate April Fools’ joke. In snowy Brooklyn, lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov continues training and doing media, grateful to have an opponent. Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas shows off her compost garden and dodges tennis balls in Colorado. Featherweight champion Max Holloway lands on the East Coast and promptly hits the gym, where he’s quickly surrounded by members of his opponent’s camp — and Khabib himself.

UFC 223 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two championship bouts at UFC 223: Khabib vs. Holloway on Saturday, April 7 on Pay-Per-View.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC 223: Holloway vs. Khabib live results and fight stats.

               

