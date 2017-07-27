‘This Fight is Everything’ (UFC 214 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 214 Embedded, light heavyweight title challenger Jon Jones indulges in a pancake breakfast to fire him up for fight week, while champion Daniel Cormier sticks to sensible poke. Featherweight title contender Cris Cyborg keeps her mind busy with a mani-pedi, and opponent Tonya Evinger arrives in Anaheim and meets a devoted Conor McGregor fan. At the hotel, fighters including welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and his challenger Demian Maia do interviews, sign posters and get suited up in their Fight Kits. Jones’ camp welcomes wives and fans to a workout at the UFC Gym, as Cormier has a laser-focused training session at a nearby dojo.

