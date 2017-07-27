HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 214 Cormier vs Jones 2 Media Call

featuredUFC 214 Media Call Replay Featuring Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier

Chris Weidman - UFC 194

featuredChris Weidman Taps Out Kelvin Gastelum, Calls Out Michael Bisping (UFC on FOX 25 Results)

UFC on FOX 25 Weidman vs Gastelum Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. Gastelum Live Results and Fight Stats

Chris Weidman - UFC 194

featuredChris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum Hit the Mark (UFC on FOX 25 Weigh-in Results)

‘This Fight is Everything’ (UFC 214 Embedded)

July 27, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 4 of UFC 214 Embedded, light heavyweight title challenger Jon Jones indulges in a pancake breakfast to fire him up for fight week, while champion Daniel Cormier sticks to sensible poke. Featherweight title contender Cris Cyborg keeps her mind busy with a mani-pedi, and opponent Tonya Evinger arrives in Anaheim and meets a devoted Conor McGregor fan. At the hotel, fighters including welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and his challenger Demian Maia do interviews, sign posters and get suited up in their Fight Kits. Jones’ camp welcomes wives and fans to a workout at the UFC Gym, as Cormier has a laser-focused training session at a nearby dojo.

TRENDING > Dana White Reveals Who He Expects Georges St-Pierre to Fight in His Return to the UFC

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Daniel Cormier Saw a ‘Shift’ in J...

Jul 27, 2017NoNo Comments31 Views

Daniel Cormier says he saw Jon Jones 'shift' during their face off at the UFC 214 press conference on Wednesday and that there was doubt in Jones'

Jon Jones UFC 214 Embedded Ep 1

Jon Jones: ‘I’l...

Dana White has not spoken to Brock Lesnar about

Jul 27, 2017

Andre Fili Expects to be Be...

This Saturday at UFC 214 in Anaheim, California, Andre

Jul 27, 2017
Cris Cyborg

UFC 214: Top 5 Main Card Fi...

Check out the top five finishes from fighters on

Jul 27, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA