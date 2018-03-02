Things Get Heated During Open Workout Face-Offs (UFC 222 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 6 of UFC 222 Embedded, athletes gather at media day for interviews and faceoffs. Bantamweight Sean O’Malley crosses paths with opponent Andre Soukhamthath beforehand, and pays the price during the staredown. Featherweight Brian Ortega enjoys the support of his family and friends. At open workouts, featherweight champion Cris Cyborg trains with a masked man who turns out to be UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn.

UFC 222 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the women’s featherweight championship bout at UFC 222 on Saturday, March 3 on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, March 2, for UFC 222, which features Cris Cybog vs. Yana Kunitskaya, Frankie Edgar vs. Brian Ortega, and Stefan Struve vs. Andrei Arlovski. Follow along for full UFC 222 live results and fight stats.