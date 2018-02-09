Things Get Heated at UFC 221 Weigh-ins as Yoel Romero Misses Weight (Video)

The athletes competing on Saturday’s UFC 221 pay-per-view weighed in on Friday in Perth, Australia. See how the fighters looked on the scales and watch them face-off with their opponents.

The situation boiled over after Yoel Romero missed weight and he and Luke Rockhold squared off.

