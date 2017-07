Thiago Santos Takes Out Gerald Meerschaert (UFC 213 Fight Highlights)

If a conscious decision is made to get a sledgehammer tattoo on your chest, chances are you do stuff like this #UFC213 pic.twitter.com/JRnFtHYGjs — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2017

B2B TKO wins for @TMarretaMMA! 2017 is off to a good start for Santos! #UFC213 pic.twitter.com/uX62fTdn6a — UFC (@ufc) July 9, 2017

Check out Thiago Santos as he takes out Gerald Meerschaert at UFC 213 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

