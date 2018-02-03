Thiago Santos Pummels Anthony Smith (UFC Belem Highlights)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 3, 2018
(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from the middleweight bout between Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith at UFC Fight Night 125 on Saturday in Belém, Brazil.

The UFC next makes its first trip to Perth, Australia, for UFC 221: Rockhold vs. Romero. With UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker currently on the sidelines, former titleholder Luke Rockhold faces Yoel Romero in the UFC 221 main event to battle for the interim middleweight title.

