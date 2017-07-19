Thiago Moises Hopes to Jump to the UFC After LFA 17 Title Fight

Over the course of the past two years, last RFA lightweight champion Thiago Moises has been on a four-fight winning streak.

Not only has Moises been able to showcase all aspects of his game, picking up wins by submission and TKO, but a big factor in his success has been the opposition he’s faced isn’t anything different than what he sees in training.

“On the ground, with my wrestling and striking, I train with high-level guys,” Moises told MMAWeekly.com. “So what these guys bring to the fight is nothing more than what I see day to day by everybody.

“This is MMA and you need to be ready to fight everywhere. You need to know how to defend yourself. You cannot just have one weapon. I’m ready to fight a Jiu-Jitsu guy, a wrestler and a striker.”

Not only did the winning streak bring him his first major MMA title with the RFA, but his highlight reel helicopter armbar finish of Dave Castillo earned him a lot of attention as well.

“It was great,” said Moises. “I had a lot of recognition after that fight. I have more stuff like that; I just need an opportunity to do something like that again.”

Moises (9-1) takes on Robert Watley (7-1) in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance 17 for the promotion’s 155-pound title on Friday in Charlotte, N.C.

“For me I’m used to (title fights) now,” Moises said. “Every fight for me is the same; I have to just go there, enjoy myself, have a good time, be focused and that’s it – it’s normal.

“(Watley is) a tough opponent, so I’m training hard. He has some holes in his stand-up game, and I’m going to use that to my favor. I have better wrestling and a better ground game. I’m ready to fight everywhere.”

Having held titles before and with an opportunity to add another to his collection, Moises believes his move up to the next level could very well happen after his July 21 fight.

“I’m really focused on this fight right now, but after this fight I want to be in a big show, I want to be in the UFC,” said Moises. “I want to go after this fight.”

