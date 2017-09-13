Thiago Alves Out of Co-Main Event Fight Against Mike Perry at UFC in Pittsburgh

Thiago Alves is out of his fight this Saturday night against Mike Perry in a bout that was scheduled as the co-main event at UFC Fight Night in Pittsburgh.

Sources close to the situation confirmed Alves’ withdrawal to MMAWeekly.com following an initial report from MMAJunkie.

There’s no word on what exactly happened to force Alves off the card, but the UFC is said to be scrambling to attempt to find a late notice replacement for Perry.

With only two days remaining until the card, it’s tough to say whether or not the promotion will find a viable candidate.

Alves was looking for his second win in a row after an impressive outing in his last fight where he handed Patrick Cote a unanimous decision loss in April.

As for Perry, he’s gone 3-1 thus far in his UFC career with all of his victories coming by way of knockout or TKO including a vicious finish over Jake Ellenberger in his last fight in April that earned him a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus.

