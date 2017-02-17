Thiago Alves Moves Back to Welterweight at UFC 210

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 17, 2017
1 Comment

UFC veteran Thiago Alves is moving back to the welterweight division after a failed attempt to make lightweight in his last outing at UFC 205 against Jim Miller.

Alves will face Patrick Cote at UFC 210 on April 8 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. UFC officials announced the bout on Friday.

Alves (21-11) first fought in the UFC in October 2005 and has been a mainstay in the fight promotion. The Brazilian has fought 21 times inside the Octagon, including a run at the 170-pound title in 2009. Currently coming off back-to-back losses, Alvez hopes to rebound when he returns to the welterweight division.

Cote (23-10) had a successful career as a middleweight before dropping down to the 170-pound division in 2013. He’s won five of his seven fights as a welterweight. He last competed in June 2016, losing to Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The heavy-handed Canadian plans to punch his way back into the win column when he faces Alves in Buffalo.

UFC 210 is headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between champion Daniel Cormier and top contender Anthony Johnson. The two have fought previously with Cormier holding a submission win over Johnson from UFC 187 in 2015.

