There’s Only One Conor McGregor, There’s No Fighter Bett’r (Mayweather vs. McGregor Vlog)

August 21, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of Mayweather vs. McGregor Embedded, Las Vegas’ two biggest names gear up for their monumental showdown. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor continues to perfect his skills in the gym, as his coaches talk glove size and Game of Thrones. Twelve-time boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather and his team come out swinging at Topgolf, while McGregor’s camp works on precision at Top Shot.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor: Floyd Mayweather Would Have to ‘Reincarnate Bruce Lee’ to Get Ready For Me

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram


               

