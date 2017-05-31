HOT OFF THE WIRE
There’s No Place Like Fighting in Brazil (UFC 212 Embedded, Ep 3)

May 31, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 212 Embedded, headlining champion Max Holloway is joined by UFC 212 welterweight Yancy Medeiros on a trip to the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue. Middleweight Oluwale Bamgbose embraces the culture of his host city, as his foe Paulo Borrachinha eats a home-cooked meal. Bantamweight Raphael Assuncao keeps his training on schedule, while debuting opponent Marlon Moraes is energized by his homecoming.

Legendary middleweight Vitor Belfort arrives in Rio with a canine companion, and opponent Nate Marquardt recalls a Brazil trip that didn’t quite go as planned. Strawweight Claudia Gadelha multitasks while signing autographs, strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz visits the UFC’s version of Santa Claus, and featherweight champion Jose Aldo checks in, excited for a hometown title unification bout.

UFC 212 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to featherweight title unification bout at UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway, taking place Saturday, June 3 on Pay-Per-View.

