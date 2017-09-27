The Upsets Keep Coming on The Ultimate Fighter 26

During last week’s episode of The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion the No. 3 seed fell to the No. 14 seed. This week the upsets continued as No 12 seed Sijara Eubanks took out No. 5 seed Maia Stevenson.

Two of the five fights thus far in the season have resulted in major upsets. The top seed, No. 4 seed, and the No. 6 seed have advanced while the No. 3 and No. 5 seeds were eliminated.



The Fight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Maia Stevenson

Stevenson, the wife of The Ultimate Fighter 2 winner Joe Stevenson, entered the reality series on a five-fight winning streak. Eubanks only had four professional fights before entered the tournament to crown the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight champion.

Stevenson had success with her striking in the early going of the opening round but Eubanks was able to take Stevenson down and dominate her on the ground. Stevenson was able to get back to her feet after having her back taken but was unable to escape the clinch. Eubanks battered Stevenson’s midsection with knees and delivered a heavy dose of foot stomps. Eubanks took Stevenson down in the final minute of the round and inflicted damage with hammer fists, punches and elbows.

In the second frame, Eubanks quickly put Stevenson on her back and hammered away with punches to the body and head from side control. Eubanks isolated an arm and applied a kimura. She cranked on the arm and Stevenson was forced to tap out.

“The fight went really well. It felt like all the suns and starts and stuff aligned for me,” said Eubanks following the submission win.

Next Fight Announcement

Through five fights, Team Gaethje leads Team Alvarez 3-2. Coach Eddie Alvarez choose No. 2 seed Barb Honchak to face No. 12 seed Gillian Robertson in the next match-up. Honchak is the former Invicta FC flyweight champion. She’ll enter the bout riding a 9-fight winning streak, but hasn’t fought since November 2014.

