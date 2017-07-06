HOT OFF THE WIRE
The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption Finals Set with Familiar Faces

July 6, 2017
The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption began with 16 welterweights, who previously appeared on the reality series, given a second chance at being crowned ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’

Jesse Taylor appeared on the seventh season and advanced to the finals. He was removed from the finale after a night out in Las Vegas that included drunkenness and destruction of property. The incident was caught on tape. Taylor fought one time inside the Octagon, a losing effort to C.B. Dollaway in 2008. He’s spent the last nine years fighting in organizations all over the globe with the goal of making it back to the UFC.

In the last episode of TUF 25, Taylor dispatched of James Krause to secure his spot in the season finale on July 7. It’s the second time he’s earned a birth in the finals, but the first time he’ll get to fight for it.

Taylor dominated Krause with a ground and pound strategy. Krause, the only fighter on the show that was still under UFC contract, didn’t have an answer for Taylor’s wrestling. Krause spent the majority of the bout on his back absorbing punches and elbows. Midway through the final frame, Taylor advanced to the mount position and locked on a guillotine choke. Seconds later, Krause was sleeping.

“It’s incredible. I finally finished the job. It’s been nine years in the making. I feel exuberant,” said Taylor after securing his place in the finals. “I’m 7-0 in The Ultimate Fighter House. I’ve never lost. One more fight and it completes the redemption story.”

Taylor will face season 19 runner-up Dhiego Lima at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday to determine this season’s winner.

