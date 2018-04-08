The Ultimate Fighter Alumni Take Home UFC 223 Fighter Bonuses

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 8, 2018
Following Satuday’s pay-per-view event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, UFC president Dana White announced the winners of the UFC 223 fighter bonuses. Zabit Magomedsharipov, Kyle Bochniak, Chris Gruetzemacher, and Olivier Aubin-Mercier earned the $50,000 performance incentives.

Fight of the Night honors went to Zabit Magomedsharipov and Kyle Bochniak for their featherweight war that went the distance. Bochniak was one of the biggest underdogs on the fight card but came to throw down. He pressed the pace early looking to land a shot to end the fight. In the second round, Magomedsharipov took Bochniak down and in the third frame the two slugged it out to the end. With the win, Magomedsharipov extended his winning streak to 11 consecutive fights.

Chris Gruetzemacher, who appeared on TUF 22, took home a Performance of the Night bonus for his second-round stoppage of Joe Lauzon in a lightweight bout that kicked off the main card. The fight started out competitive but quickly turned one-sided. Lauzon slowed in the second round and Gruetzemacher punished him with repeated strikes. Lauzon was bloodied and battered and his corner stopped the fight at the conclusion of the second round.

Olivier Aubin-Mercier, The Ultimate Fighter Nations finalist, earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his quick finish over veteran Evan Dunham in lightweight action. The Canadian hurt Dunham with a knee to the body. He unloaded punches and a second knee sent Dunham to the canvas. Seconds later the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

The nine-fight card featured two knockouts and seven fights went the distance. 

