‘The Ultimate Fighter 26’ Goes Dark During World Series Week

“The Ultimate Fighter” season 26 dubbed ‘A New World Champion’ will go off the air this week as the World Series kicks off between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros.

The season that will crown the first ever women’s champion at 125 pounds was off the air two weeks ago as well during the baseball playoffs, which aired on FOX Sports 1.

With the World Series underway this week, “The Ultimate Fighter” will also go dark this Wednesday, Oct. 25 in favor of the baseball playoffs.

The show will resume next Wednesday night, Nov. 1 with the final elimination round matchup between Emily Whitmire and Christina Marks.

