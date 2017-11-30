The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale Weigh-in Replay

The athletes competing on Friday’s The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion Finale officially weighed in on Thursday in Las Vegas. See how the fighters looked on the scales.

Nicco Montano faces late replacement Roxanne Modafferi in the fight card’s main event to crown the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight champion.

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Friday for The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale full results and live fight stats. The first bout is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. Nicco Montano and Roxanne Modafferi will meet in the main event to fight for the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight championship.

