               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor Grand Arrival scrum

featuredDana White Addressed Rumor That Conor McGregor Hit a Mobster

featuredJose Aldo: Can the King Reclaim His Crown?

featuredKelvin Gastelum Flattens Michael Bisping with Vicious First Round Knockout

UFC Fight Night Bisping vs Gastelum Full Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 122: Bisping vs. Gastelum Live Results and Fight Stats

The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale Live Results and Fight Stats

November 28, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first TUF 26 Finale bout is scheduled to begin on Friday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.)

The 26th season of The Ultimate Fighter comes to a conclusion on Friday, Dec. 1, when the UFC crowns its first women’s flyweight champion.

TUF 26 featured a roster of the top 125-pound talent in women’s MMA with the cast of 16 fighting its way to the finale, where the final two women will battle for the distinction of becoming the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight champion.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale Full Results

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA