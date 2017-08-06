The Ultimate Fighter 26 Cast Revealed

UFC veterans, Invicta FC stars, and a host of top prospects from around the globe will compete to become the UFC’s first women’s flyweight champion on season 26 of The Ultimate Fighter, which premieres on FS1 on Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. ET / PT.

Coached by former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and exciting 155-pound contender Justin Gaethje, the 16 competitors battling to wear 125-pound gold were announced Saturday night, with four-fight UFC vet Lauren Murphy, TUF 18 and Invicta FC’s Roxanne Modafferi, and Invicta standout Barb Honchak among the notables.

The full list of TUF 26 cast members:

Ariel Beck

DeAnna Bennett

Shana Dobson

Sijara Eubanks

Melinda Fabian

Karine Gevorgyan

Barb Honchak

Christina Marks

Roxanne Modafferi

Nicco Montano

Lauren Murphy

Rachael Ostovich-Berdon

Gillian Robertson

Maia Stevenson

Montana Stewart

Emily Whitmire

The inaugural UFC women’s flyweight champion will be determined on Dec. 1 in Las Vegas.

