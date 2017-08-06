HOT OFF THE WIRE
Seriog Pettis UFC Mexico City Victory

featuredSergio Pettis Decisions Brandon Moreno in UFC Mexico City Main Event

UFC Fight Night 114 Pettis vs Moreno Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 114: Pettis vs. Moreno Live Results and Fight Stats

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredMichael Bisping Says He is Fighting Georges St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden

Dana White and Tyron Woodley - serious

featuredDana White and Tyron Woodley Reportedly Squash Their Feud

The Ultimate Fighter 26 Cast Revealed

August 6, 2017
NoNo Comments

UFC veterans, Invicta FC stars, and a host of top prospects from around the globe will compete to become the UFC’s first women’s flyweight champion on season 26 of The Ultimate Fighter, which premieres on FS1 on Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. ET / PT.

Coached by former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and exciting 155-pound contender Justin Gaethje, the 16 competitors battling to wear 125-pound gold were announced Saturday night, with four-fight UFC vet Lauren Murphy, TUF 18 and Invicta FC’s Roxanne Modafferi, and Invicta standout Barb Honchak among the notables.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor on Paulie Malignaggi: ‘He Got His Ass Whooped and That’s It’

The full list of TUF 26 cast members:

Ariel Beck
DeAnna Bennett
Shana Dobson
Sijara Eubanks
Melinda Fabian
Karine Gevorgyan
Barb Honchak
Christina Marks
Roxanne Modafferi
Nicco Montano
Lauren Murphy
Rachael Ostovich-Berdon
Gillian Robertson
Maia Stevenson
Montana Stewart
Emily Whitmire

The inaugural UFC women’s flyweight champion will be determined on Dec. 1 in Las Vegas.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

Glover Teixeira Takes On Misha Cirkunov at UF...

Aug 06, 2017NoNo Comments19 Views

No. 4 ranked Glover Teixeira will meet No. 9 ranked Misha Cirkunov will face off on the UFC Fight Night 119 main card.

Dustin Ortiz

Dustin Ortiz’s Record...

Dustin Ortiz led the charge on the UFC Fight

Aug 06, 2017
Sergio Pettis UFC Mexico City Highlights

Sergio Pettis Puts on Strik...

Check out Sergio Pettis as he earned the nod

Aug 06, 2017
Seriog Pettis UFC Mexico City Victory

Sergio Pettis Decisions Bra...

A pair of 23-year-old flyweight contenders headlined UFC Fight

Aug 06, 2017
               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA