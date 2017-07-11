The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale Fighter Salaries: Justin Gaethje Dwafts Rest of Payroll

Undefeated Justin Gaethje made his UFC debut at The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption Finale on July 7, defeating top five ranked Michael Johnson in the fight card’s main event.

On Tuesday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission released the fighter salaries stemming from the event and Gaethje’s salary dwarfed the rest of the fight card. The former World Series of Fighting champ earned $200,000.

The second highest paid fighter on the card was former lightweight title contender Gray Maynard followed by light heavyweight Jared Cannonier.

The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Engage in Tense First Face-Off

The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale Fighter Salaries

Justin Gaethje: $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) def. Michael Johnson: $47,000

Jesse Taylor: $30,000 (includes $15,000 win bonus) def. Dhiego Lima: $15,000

Drakkar Klose: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Marc Diakiese: $24,000

Jared Cannonier: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus) def. Nick Roehrick: $12,000

Brad Tavares: $68,000 (includes $34,000 win bonus) def. Elias Theodorou: $24,000

Jordan Johnson: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Marcel Fortuna: $14,000

Angela Hill: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus) def. Ashley Yoder: $12,000

James Krause: $48,000 (includes $24,000 win bonus) def. Tom Gallicchio: $10,000

C.B. Dolloway: $86,000 (includes $43,000 win bonus) def. Ed Herman: $54,000

Tecia Torres: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Juliana Lima: $17,000

Gray Maynard: $102,000 (includes $51,000 win bonus) def. Teruto Ishihara: $21,000

The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale Disclosed Fighter Payroll: $1,028,000

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram