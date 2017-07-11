The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale Fighter Salaries: Justin Gaethje Dwafts Rest of Payroll

Undefeated Justin Gaethje made his UFC debut at The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption Finale on July 7, defeating top five ranked Michael Johnson in the fight card’s main event.
On Tuesday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission released the fighter salaries stemming from the event and Gaethje’s salary dwarfed the rest of the fight card. The former World Series of Fighting champ earned $200,000.
The second highest paid fighter on the card was former lightweight title contender Gray Maynard followed by light heavyweight Jared Cannonier.
The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale Fighter Salaries
- Justin Gaethje: $200,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) def. Michael Johnson: $47,000
- Jesse Taylor: $30,000 (includes $15,000 win bonus) def. Dhiego Lima: $15,000
- Drakkar Klose: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Marc Diakiese: $24,000
- Jared Cannonier: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus) def. Nick Roehrick: $12,000
- Brad Tavares: $68,000 (includes $34,000 win bonus) def. Elias Theodorou: $24,000
- Jordan Johnson: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Marcel Fortuna: $14,000
- Angela Hill: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus) def. Ashley Yoder: $12,000
- James Krause: $48,000 (includes $24,000 win bonus) def. Tom Gallicchio: $10,000
- C.B. Dolloway: $86,000 (includes $43,000 win bonus) def. Ed Herman: $54,000
- Tecia Torres: $60,000 (includes $30,000 win bonus) def. Juliana Lima: $17,000
- Gray Maynard: $102,000 (includes $51,000 win bonus) def. Teruto Ishihara: $21,000
The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale Disclosed Fighter Payroll: $1,028,000