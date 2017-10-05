The UFC 216 Headliners Open Workout Videos

On Thursday, the headliners of UFC 216 worked out for the media in Las Vegas, Nevada. Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson hit the pads while challenger Ray Borg showed off his shadow boxing skills. Lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim belt on Saturday and worked up a sweat during the open workouts.

Tony Ferguson’s Unconventional Workout

Kevin Lee’s Open Workout



Demetrious Johnson Hits the Pads



Ray Borg’s Open Workout

